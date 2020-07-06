Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2800 Grafton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2800 Grafton Avenue
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:42 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2800 Grafton Avenue
2800 Grafton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2800 Grafton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2800 Grafton Avenue have any available units?
2800 Grafton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2800 Grafton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Grafton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Grafton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Grafton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2800 Grafton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Grafton Avenue offers parking.
Does 2800 Grafton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Grafton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Grafton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2800 Grafton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Grafton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2800 Grafton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Grafton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Grafton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Grafton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Grafton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
Country Green
630 Stevens Village Dr
Dallas, TX 75208
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Interurban Building
1500 Jackson St
Dallas, TX 75201
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University