Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2759 Avon St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2759 Avon St
2759 Avon St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2759 Avon St, Dallas, TX 75211
El Tivoli Place
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! RECENTLY UPGRADED
SPACIOUS HOME WITH RECENTLY UPGRADED THROUGHOUT, STAINED WOOD FLOORS, BLACK AND SS APPLIANCES, INCLUDING BUILT IN MICROWAVE. PRICED TO LEASE FAST.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2759 Avon St have any available units?
2759 Avon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2759 Avon St currently offering any rent specials?
2759 Avon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 Avon St pet-friendly?
No, 2759 Avon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2759 Avon St offer parking?
No, 2759 Avon St does not offer parking.
Does 2759 Avon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 Avon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 Avon St have a pool?
No, 2759 Avon St does not have a pool.
Does 2759 Avon St have accessible units?
No, 2759 Avon St does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 Avon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2759 Avon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2759 Avon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2759 Avon St does not have units with air conditioning.
