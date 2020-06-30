All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2759 Avon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2759 Avon St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2759 Avon St

2759 Avon St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
El Tivoli Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2759 Avon St, Dallas, TX 75211
El Tivoli Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! RECENTLY UPGRADED

SPACIOUS HOME WITH RECENTLY UPGRADED THROUGHOUT, STAINED WOOD FLOORS, BLACK AND SS APPLIANCES, INCLUDING BUILT IN MICROWAVE. PRICED TO LEASE FAST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 Avon St have any available units?
2759 Avon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2759 Avon St currently offering any rent specials?
2759 Avon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 Avon St pet-friendly?
No, 2759 Avon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2759 Avon St offer parking?
No, 2759 Avon St does not offer parking.
Does 2759 Avon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 Avon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 Avon St have a pool?
No, 2759 Avon St does not have a pool.
Does 2759 Avon St have accessible units?
No, 2759 Avon St does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 Avon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2759 Avon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2759 Avon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2759 Avon St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Magnolia Station
1607 Lyte St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University