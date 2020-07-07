2756 Ivandell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Hot Kessler Plaza Neighborhood 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage - 1 Story Brick & Wood Frame House Featuring: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Gas Range, Hardwood Floors, Gas Fireplace, Covered Front Porch & Wood Fenced Back Yard. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking. No Warranty on Stack Washer/Dryer.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE2690356)