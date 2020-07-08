Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2753 Locust Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2753 Locust Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:49 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2753 Locust Avenue
2753 Locust Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2753 Locust Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY TO MOVE IN! Home features new range, updated bathroom, double pane windows; fresh exterior paint. Security system with cameras already installed. Also for sale, owner will carry note.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2753 Locust Avenue have any available units?
2753 Locust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2753 Locust Avenue have?
Some of 2753 Locust Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2753 Locust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2753 Locust Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 Locust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2753 Locust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2753 Locust Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2753 Locust Avenue offers parking.
Does 2753 Locust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2753 Locust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 Locust Avenue have a pool?
No, 2753 Locust Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2753 Locust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2753 Locust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 Locust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2753 Locust Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Atelier
1801 North Pearl Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University