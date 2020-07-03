2739 East Ann Arbor Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216 Cedar Crest
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Home Is Completely Updated. It Features An Open Living Area And Dining Room Concept. Kitchen Has SS Appliances And White Cabinets With Brush Nickel Hardware. It Offers (2) Spacious Size Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans. Bathroom Has Decorative Shower and Vanity. Tons Of Natural Sun Light And A Spectacular Size Backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2739 E Ann Arbor have any available units?
2739 E Ann Arbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2739 E Ann Arbor have?
Some of 2739 E Ann Arbor's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2739 E Ann Arbor currently offering any rent specials?
2739 E Ann Arbor is not currently offering any rent specials.