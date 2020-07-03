2739 E Ann Arbor

Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Home Is Completely Updated. It Features An Open Living Area And Dining Room Concept. Kitchen Has SS Appliances And White Cabinets With Brush Nickel Hardware. It Offers (2) Spacious Size Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans. Bathroom Has Decorative Shower and Vanity. Tons Of Natural Sun Light And A Spectacular Size Backyard.