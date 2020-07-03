All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2739 E Ann Arbor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2739 E Ann Arbor
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:50 PM

2739 E Ann Arbor

2739 East Ann Arbor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2739 East Ann Arbor Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Home Is Completely Updated. It Features An Open Living Area And Dining Room Concept. Kitchen Has SS Appliances And White Cabinets With Brush Nickel Hardware. It Offers (2) Spacious Size Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans. Bathroom Has Decorative Shower and Vanity. Tons Of Natural Sun Light And A Spectacular Size Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2739 E Ann Arbor have any available units?
2739 E Ann Arbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2739 E Ann Arbor have?
Some of 2739 E Ann Arbor's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2739 E Ann Arbor currently offering any rent specials?
2739 E Ann Arbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 E Ann Arbor pet-friendly?
No, 2739 E Ann Arbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2739 E Ann Arbor offer parking?
Yes, 2739 E Ann Arbor offers parking.
Does 2739 E Ann Arbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2739 E Ann Arbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 E Ann Arbor have a pool?
No, 2739 E Ann Arbor does not have a pool.
Does 2739 E Ann Arbor have accessible units?
No, 2739 E Ann Arbor does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 E Ann Arbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 2739 E Ann Arbor does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University