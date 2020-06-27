2736 W 10th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Immaculately remodeled 3 bed 2 bath in Kessler Plaza, minutes from Bishop Arts. Designer kitchen with black stainless steel appliances, gas range, duo flex oven, custom soft close cabinets, and Carrara Gold quartz counter tops. Other upgrades include solar panels, solid core doors, recessed LED lighting, refinished hardwoods, smart home enabled light switches, tankless water heater, RING security system, and designer fixtures throughout. Stunning master bathroom with heated floors, walk-in shower, and rainfall shower head. Shaded crushed gravel back patio with hanging lights - perfect for daytime or nighttime entertaining.