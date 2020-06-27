All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2020 at 9:24 PM

2736 W 10th Street

2736 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2736 West 10th Street, Dallas, TX 75211
Kessler Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Immaculately remodeled 3 bed 2 bath in Kessler Plaza, minutes from Bishop Arts. Designer kitchen with black stainless steel appliances, gas range, duo flex oven, custom soft close cabinets, and Carrara Gold quartz counter tops. Other upgrades include solar panels, solid core doors, recessed LED lighting, refinished hardwoods, smart home enabled light switches, tankless water heater, RING security system, and designer fixtures throughout. Stunning master bathroom with heated floors, walk-in shower, and rainfall shower head. Shaded crushed gravel back patio with hanging lights - perfect for daytime or nighttime entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 W 10th Street have any available units?
2736 W 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 W 10th Street have?
Some of 2736 W 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 W 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2736 W 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 W 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2736 W 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2736 W 10th Street offer parking?
No, 2736 W 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2736 W 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2736 W 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 W 10th Street have a pool?
No, 2736 W 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2736 W 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 2736 W 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 W 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2736 W 10th Street has units with dishwashers.

