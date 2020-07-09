All apartments in Dallas
2727 Kavasar Drive

2727 Kavasar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Kavasar Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
RENT TO OWN ONLY $10,000 down at move-in. Rent monthly payment $1490month + Utilities Impressive NEW BUILD close to downtown that buyers will love. Builder has designed the perfect property with open floor plan keeping everyone in mind, bright neutral colours and all the updates one would expect with a new home. Granite counters in kitchen and baths, pottery barn like fixtures, polished concrete floors, tons of windows for natural light, and more. Has the WOW effect the second you pull up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Kavasar Drive have any available units?
2727 Kavasar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2727 Kavasar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Kavasar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Kavasar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2727 Kavasar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2727 Kavasar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Kavasar Drive offers parking.
Does 2727 Kavasar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Kavasar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Kavasar Drive have a pool?
No, 2727 Kavasar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Kavasar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2727 Kavasar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Kavasar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Kavasar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 Kavasar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 Kavasar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

