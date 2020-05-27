Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2720 Reagan Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM
1 of 9
2720 Reagan Street
2720 Reagan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2720 Reagan Street, Dallas, TX 75219
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great condo in the heart of Oak Lawn. A short 3 block walk from Cedar Springs Avenue. This condominium has a large private fenced patio and ceramic tile and wood look vinyl plank flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2720 Reagan Street have any available units?
2720 Reagan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2720 Reagan Street have?
Some of 2720 Reagan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2720 Reagan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Reagan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Reagan Street pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Reagan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2720 Reagan Street offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Reagan Street offers parking.
Does 2720 Reagan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Reagan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Reagan Street have a pool?
No, 2720 Reagan Street does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Reagan Street have accessible units?
No, 2720 Reagan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Reagan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Reagan Street has units with dishwashers.
