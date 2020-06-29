Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2720 Almeda Dr.
2720 Almeda Dr
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:16 PM
2720 Almeda Dr
2720 Almeda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2720 Almeda Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f687240aa ---- Great Cozy Home' Standard Kitchen with Stove/Oven Central Air/Heating Window Coverings Carpeted Floors Close to Bus Line and Shopping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2720 Almeda Dr have any available units?
2720 Almeda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2720 Almeda Dr have?
Some of 2720 Almeda Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2720 Almeda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Almeda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Almeda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2720 Almeda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2720 Almeda Dr offer parking?
No, 2720 Almeda Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2720 Almeda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Almeda Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Almeda Dr have a pool?
No, 2720 Almeda Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Almeda Dr have accessible units?
No, 2720 Almeda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Almeda Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Almeda Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
