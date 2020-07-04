All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:39 AM

272 Buttercup Ln

272 Buttercup Lane · No Longer Available
Location

272 Buttercup Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove features vinyl and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, W/D connections, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home has no homes to the rear, so it's a quiet backyard! The home is located near Julius Dorsey Elementary School, Southeast Dallas Health Center, H. Grady Spruce High School, Metro by T-Mobile, Dairy Queen, Golden Chicken and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utility connections!

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Buttercup Ln have any available units?
272 Buttercup Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 272 Buttercup Ln have?
Some of 272 Buttercup Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Buttercup Ln currently offering any rent specials?
272 Buttercup Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Buttercup Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 272 Buttercup Ln is pet friendly.
Does 272 Buttercup Ln offer parking?
Yes, 272 Buttercup Ln offers parking.
Does 272 Buttercup Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 Buttercup Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Buttercup Ln have a pool?
Yes, 272 Buttercup Ln has a pool.
Does 272 Buttercup Ln have accessible units?
No, 272 Buttercup Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Buttercup Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 Buttercup Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

