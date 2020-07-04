272 Buttercup Ln

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove features vinyl and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, W/D connections, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home has no homes to the rear, so it's a quiet backyard! The home is located near Julius Dorsey Elementary School, Southeast Dallas Health Center, H. Grady Spruce High School, Metro by T-Mobile, Dairy Queen, Golden Chicken and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utility connections!



