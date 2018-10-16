All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:13 PM

2711 Metropolitan Avenue

2711 Metropolitan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Metropolitan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Beautiful, fully renovated home close to downtown Dallas. Large open concept living area, large backyard, new floors, granite countertops, ready for your move-in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Metropolitan Avenue have any available units?
2711 Metropolitan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Metropolitan Avenue have?
Some of 2711 Metropolitan Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Metropolitan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Metropolitan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Metropolitan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2711 Metropolitan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2711 Metropolitan Avenue offer parking?
No, 2711 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2711 Metropolitan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Metropolitan Avenue have a pool?
No, 2711 Metropolitan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Metropolitan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2711 Metropolitan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Metropolitan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

