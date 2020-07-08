All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:29 AM

2711 Cross St

2711 Cross Street · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Cross Street, Dallas, TX 75210
Mill City

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
2 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, bathroom and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; refrigerator; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Cross St have any available units?
2711 Cross St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Cross St have?
Some of 2711 Cross St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Cross St currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Cross St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Cross St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Cross St is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Cross St offer parking?
No, 2711 Cross St does not offer parking.
Does 2711 Cross St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Cross St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Cross St have a pool?
No, 2711 Cross St does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Cross St have accessible units?
No, 2711 Cross St does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Cross St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Cross St does not have units with dishwashers.

