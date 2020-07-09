All apartments in Dallas
2711 Burger
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:33 AM

2711 Burger

2711 Burger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Burger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
new construction
MLS# 14338368 - Built by Ameritex Homes - June completion! ~ 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Burger have any available units?
2711 Burger doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Burger have?
Some of 2711 Burger's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Burger currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Burger is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Burger pet-friendly?
No, 2711 Burger is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2711 Burger offer parking?
No, 2711 Burger does not offer parking.
Does 2711 Burger have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Burger does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Burger have a pool?
No, 2711 Burger does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Burger have accessible units?
No, 2711 Burger does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Burger have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2711 Burger has units with dishwashers.

