Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2710 Lenway st
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2710 Lenway st
2710 Lenway Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2710 Lenway Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Deposit $1300
3/2 Washer/Dryer hook-up, Heat
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2710 Lenway st have any available units?
2710 Lenway st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2710 Lenway st currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Lenway st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Lenway st pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Lenway st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2710 Lenway st offer parking?
No, 2710 Lenway st does not offer parking.
Does 2710 Lenway st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Lenway st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Lenway st have a pool?
No, 2710 Lenway st does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Lenway st have accessible units?
No, 2710 Lenway st does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Lenway st have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Lenway st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Lenway st have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 Lenway st does not have units with air conditioning.
