2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only)
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:46 PM

2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only)

2709 Rickenbacker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Rickenbacker Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT if lease signed by 4-15!
Spacious home in the sought after White Rock Village neighborhood boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Features include wood-like flooring, granite countertops, freshly painted cabinets with ample space, updated stainless steel appliances with oven/range provided at move-in, fireplace, and renovations on both bathrooms! You'll enjoy relaxing in the fenced-in backyard - perfect for entertaining! Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby! This one won't last long! Come by and see today!

Amenities: Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) have any available units?
2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) have?
Some of 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only)'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) offer parking?
No, 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) have a pool?
No, 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) have accessible units?
No, 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only) does not have units with dishwashers.

