2709 Rickenbacker Dr. (Lease Only)

Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT if lease signed by 4-15!
Spacious home in the sought after White Rock Village neighborhood boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Features include wood-like flooring, granite countertops, freshly painted cabinets with ample space, updated stainless steel appliances with oven/range provided at move-in, fireplace, and renovations on both bathrooms! You'll enjoy relaxing in the fenced-in backyard - perfect for entertaining! Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby! This one won't last long! Come by and see today!
Amenities: Fireplace