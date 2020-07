Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Let the sunshine in!!! This beautifully updated Mid-Century home is flooded with natural light. It features an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 FULL baths! Home has wood floors throughout the living and bedroom areas and gorgeous ceramic tile in the wet areas. Come see this tastefully updated home in one of Dallas' most up and coming neighborhoods. Welcome to 2708 Housley. Welcome home. AVAILABLE NOW!