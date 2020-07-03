All apartments in Dallas
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated December 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

2708 Birmingham Avenue

2708 Birmingham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Birmingham Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
new construction
BRAND NEW HOME! 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy star® dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Birmingham Avenue have any available units?
2708 Birmingham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Birmingham Avenue have?
Some of 2708 Birmingham Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Birmingham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Birmingham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Birmingham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2708 Birmingham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2708 Birmingham Avenue offer parking?
No, 2708 Birmingham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2708 Birmingham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Birmingham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Birmingham Avenue have a pool?
No, 2708 Birmingham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Birmingham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2708 Birmingham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Birmingham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Birmingham Avenue has units with dishwashers.

