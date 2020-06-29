All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

2707 N Houston Street

2707 North Houston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2707 North Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
Smack in the center of Dallas lies your stylishly modern home set in an equally impressive building with amenities including an outdoor terrace, an onsite dog park, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an infinity edge pool with two hot tubs. Its Texas, after all so why not go big? As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.
This deluxe 718 sf one-bedroom/one-bathroom gem boasts designer details throughout and features floor-to-ceiling windows, a private balcony, plank hardwood flooring, and a spa-like deep soaking tub. Its also delivered fully furnished with bespoke furniture, a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 N Houston Street have any available units?
2707 N Houston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 N Houston Street have?
Some of 2707 N Houston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 N Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2707 N Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 N Houston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 N Houston Street is pet friendly.
Does 2707 N Houston Street offer parking?
No, 2707 N Houston Street does not offer parking.
Does 2707 N Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 N Houston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 N Houston Street have a pool?
Yes, 2707 N Houston Street has a pool.
Does 2707 N Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 2707 N Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 N Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 N Houston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

