2704 Lockhart Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2704 Lockhart Avenue
2704 Lockhart Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2704 Lockhart Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nice corner lot property. Ready to move in. Great Size Backyard. Closed to School. 2 full Baths. Parking on the side. Don't miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2704 Lockhart Avenue have any available units?
2704 Lockhart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2704 Lockhart Avenue have?
Some of 2704 Lockhart Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2704 Lockhart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Lockhart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Lockhart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Lockhart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2704 Lockhart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Lockhart Avenue offers parking.
Does 2704 Lockhart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Lockhart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Lockhart Avenue have a pool?
No, 2704 Lockhart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Lockhart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2704 Lockhart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Lockhart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Lockhart Avenue has units with dishwashers.
