2704 Highwood Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:06 AM

2704 Highwood Drive

2704 Highwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Highwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, hardwood and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, a two-car garage, central heat/air, appliances and a fenced-in backyard. The home is near Edwin J Kiest Elementary School, Harry Stone Swimming Pool and Recreation Center, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Cicis, Shipley Donuts, El Rancho Supermercado and more! Easy access to 635 and I-30. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Highwood Drive have any available units?
2704 Highwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Highwood Drive have?
Some of 2704 Highwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Highwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Highwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Highwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Highwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Highwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Highwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2704 Highwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Highwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Highwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2704 Highwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2704 Highwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2704 Highwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Highwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Highwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

