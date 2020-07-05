Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2703 N. Buckner Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2703 N. Buckner Blvd
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:41 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2703 N. Buckner Blvd
2703 Buckner Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2703 Buckner Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Deposit:$150.00
Amenities
Community Amenities
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Small Pets Allowed
Minutes from Downtown Dallas and Mesquite
Key Operated Clothing Care Center
Serene Park
On Dart Bus Line
Close to Major Highways
Other Amenities
Garbage Disposals
Cable Ready
Washer/Dryer Connections
Ceiling Fans*
Large 1 & 2 Bedrooms
Private Patios*
Dishwasher in all Units
Accent Wall Option (3 Colors)
Fireplaces in all Units
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd have any available units?
2703 N. Buckner Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd have?
Some of 2703 N. Buckner Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2703 N. Buckner Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2703 N. Buckner Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 N. Buckner Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 N. Buckner Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd offer parking?
No, 2703 N. Buckner Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 N. Buckner Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd have a pool?
No, 2703 N. Buckner Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2703 N. Buckner Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 N. Buckner Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University