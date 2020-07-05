All apartments in Dallas
2703 N. Buckner Blvd
2703 N. Buckner Blvd

2703 Buckner Boulevard · No Longer Available
2703 Buckner Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75228

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Deposit:$150.00

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Small Pets Allowed
Minutes from Downtown Dallas and Mesquite
Key Operated Clothing Care Center
Serene Park
On Dart Bus Line
Close to Major Highways

Garbage Disposals
Cable Ready
Washer/Dryer Connections
Ceiling Fans*
Large 1 & 2 Bedrooms
Private Patios*
Dishwasher in all Units
Accent Wall Option (3 Colors)
Fireplaces in all Units

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd have any available units?
2703 N. Buckner Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd have?
Some of 2703 N. Buckner Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 N. Buckner Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2703 N. Buckner Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 N. Buckner Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 N. Buckner Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd offer parking?
No, 2703 N. Buckner Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 N. Buckner Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd have a pool?
No, 2703 N. Buckner Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2703 N. Buckner Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 N. Buckner Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 N. Buckner Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
