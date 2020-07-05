All apartments in Dallas
2703 Kool Ave

2703 Kool Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Kool Avenue, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with open living and kitchen area. Public transportation three blocks away. $1250/mo, $1250 security deposit. Text 214.674.0184 for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Kool Ave have any available units?
2703 Kool Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2703 Kool Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Kool Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Kool Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Kool Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2703 Kool Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Kool Ave offers parking.
Does 2703 Kool Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Kool Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Kool Ave have a pool?
No, 2703 Kool Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Kool Ave have accessible units?
No, 2703 Kool Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Kool Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Kool Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 Kool Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2703 Kool Ave has units with air conditioning.

