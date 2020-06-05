All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2700 Live Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2700 Live Oak Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2700 Live Oak Street

2700 Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2700 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OUTSTANDING LOFT!!! Unique first story large unit in the Historic 7UP LOFTS, formerly the 7up bottling company. Spacious open concept living dining kitchen. Large walk in closet with washer & dryer connections. Separate sleeping area. Huge Patio with downtown view. Convenient to downtown, Arts District, Deep Ellum, Dart Rail, Baylor Hospital, Uptown. New Tom Thumb grocery store under construction across the street. Garage parking space included. Gated entry. Roof top community deck with fabulous downtown skyline views. Locally owned with on site management. Great value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Live Oak Street have any available units?
2700 Live Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Live Oak Street have?
Some of 2700 Live Oak Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Live Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Live Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Live Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Live Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2700 Live Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Live Oak Street offers parking.
Does 2700 Live Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Live Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Live Oak Street have a pool?
No, 2700 Live Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Live Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 2700 Live Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Live Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Live Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr
Dallas, TX 75237
Magnolia on Matilda
1965 Matilda St
Dallas, TX 75206
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University