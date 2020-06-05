2700 Live Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

OUTSTANDING LOFT!!! Unique first story large unit in the Historic 7UP LOFTS, formerly the 7up bottling company. Spacious open concept living dining kitchen. Large walk in closet with washer & dryer connections. Separate sleeping area. Huge Patio with downtown view. Convenient to downtown, Arts District, Deep Ellum, Dart Rail, Baylor Hospital, Uptown. New Tom Thumb grocery store under construction across the street. Garage parking space included. Gated entry. Roof top community deck with fabulous downtown skyline views. Locally owned with on site management. Great value!