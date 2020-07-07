Rent Calculator
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:45 AM
2681 Texas
2681 Texas Dr
·
Location
2681 Texas Dr, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
new construction
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Freshly remodeled three bedroom house with tons of style. Brand new appliances in a clean designed kitchen. Awesome neighborhood with a great fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2681 Texas have any available units?
2681 Texas doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2681 Texas have?
Some of 2681 Texas's amenities include new construction, recently renovated, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 2681 Texas currently offering any rent specials?
2681 Texas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2681 Texas pet-friendly?
No, 2681 Texas is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2681 Texas offer parking?
No, 2681 Texas does not offer parking.
Does 2681 Texas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2681 Texas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2681 Texas have a pool?
No, 2681 Texas does not have a pool.
Does 2681 Texas have accessible units?
No, 2681 Texas does not have accessible units.
Does 2681 Texas have units with dishwashers?
No, 2681 Texas does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
