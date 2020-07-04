Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2643 Larry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2643 Larry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2643 Larry Drive
2643 Larry Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2643 Larry Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
This is a nice 3 bedroom house with laminate flooring throughout. This home has a large backyard with a lot of trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2643 Larry Drive have any available units?
2643 Larry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2643 Larry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2643 Larry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2643 Larry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2643 Larry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2643 Larry Drive offer parking?
No, 2643 Larry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2643 Larry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2643 Larry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2643 Larry Drive have a pool?
No, 2643 Larry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2643 Larry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2643 Larry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2643 Larry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2643 Larry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2643 Larry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2643 Larry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University