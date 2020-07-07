Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bath house in North Oak Cliff area. House sits on a quiet street only a few minutes drive form Bishop Arts district. Spacious bedrooms and an open floor plan make it a great home for entertaining. Come see this beauty. Pets are welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2643 2643 Kingston Street have any available units?
2643 2643 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2643 2643 Kingston Street have?
Some of 2643 2643 Kingston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2643 2643 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2643 2643 Kingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2643 2643 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2643 2643 Kingston Street is pet friendly.
Does 2643 2643 Kingston Street offer parking?
No, 2643 2643 Kingston Street does not offer parking.
Does 2643 2643 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2643 2643 Kingston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2643 2643 Kingston Street have a pool?
No, 2643 2643 Kingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2643 2643 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 2643 2643 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2643 2643 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2643 2643 Kingston Street has units with dishwashers.
