2642 jefferson Boulevard W

2642 West Jefferson Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75211 Kessler Plaza
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house on large corner lot in Kessler Plaza neighborhood!New stainless steel appliances and double pane windows. Double doors lead out to a covered patio, marble floors and hardwood throughout!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
