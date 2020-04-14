2639 Gooch Street

4 bed 2 bath house!!! self pay or Section 8 approved!!!! Super easy application!!!! Bad credit ok!! Bad background ok!!!! TEXT AGENT ADDRESS, NAME, DAY AND TIME YOU WANT TO SEE IT.. To apply, text agent email requesting a application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
