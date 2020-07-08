All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:09 PM

2634 Stephenson Drive

2634 Stephenson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2634 Stephenson Street, Dallas, TX 75215

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Affordable newly built home with easy access to I30 and downtown. Open floor plan. Granite counter tops. Upgraded trim work. Large, fenced-in backyard. This one has a garage!!! For sale or for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 Stephenson Drive have any available units?
2634 Stephenson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 Stephenson Drive have?
Some of 2634 Stephenson Drive's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 Stephenson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2634 Stephenson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 Stephenson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2634 Stephenson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2634 Stephenson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2634 Stephenson Drive offers parking.
Does 2634 Stephenson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 Stephenson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 Stephenson Drive have a pool?
No, 2634 Stephenson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2634 Stephenson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2634 Stephenson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 Stephenson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 Stephenson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

