2633 La Altura Lane

Come experience this beautiful 3 story home featuring complete luxury features. This energy efficient smart home includes a low maintenance back yard, privacy fencing, open concept family room with an abundance of oversized windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
