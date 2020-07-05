All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:45 PM

2628 Healey Drive

2628 Healey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2628 Healey Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Cute family home on quiet street near elementary school. Fresh paint and brand new carpet. Central air conditioning and heating. Covered patio and large mature pecan trees in fenced back yard. This home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Healey Drive have any available units?
2628 Healey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 Healey Drive have?
Some of 2628 Healey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Healey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Healey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Healey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2628 Healey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2628 Healey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2628 Healey Drive offers parking.
Does 2628 Healey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Healey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Healey Drive have a pool?
No, 2628 Healey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2628 Healey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2628 Healey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Healey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 Healey Drive has units with dishwashers.

