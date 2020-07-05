Cute family home on quiet street near elementary school. Fresh paint and brand new carpet. Central air conditioning and heating. Covered patio and large mature pecan trees in fenced back yard. This home is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2628 Healey Drive have any available units?
2628 Healey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 Healey Drive have?
Some of 2628 Healey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Healey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Healey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.