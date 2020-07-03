Rent Calculator
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:38 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2627 Tealford Drive
2627 Tealford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2627 Tealford Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy home on large corner lot, recently updated, move-in ready! No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2627 Tealford Drive have any available units?
2627 Tealford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2627 Tealford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Tealford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Tealford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2627 Tealford Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2627 Tealford Drive offer parking?
No, 2627 Tealford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2627 Tealford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Tealford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Tealford Drive have a pool?
No, 2627 Tealford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Tealford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2627 Tealford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Tealford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 Tealford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2627 Tealford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2627 Tealford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
