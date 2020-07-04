Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2627 Douglas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2627 Douglas Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:46 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2627 Douglas Avenue
2627 Douglas Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2627 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Dallas, TX in the popular Oak Lawn area. This two story unit has been recently updated and has new kitchen appliances. The community is gated and has a pool!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2627 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
2627 Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2627 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 2627 Douglas Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2627 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2627 Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2627 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
No, 2627 Douglas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2627 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Douglas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2627 Douglas Avenue has a pool.
Does 2627 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2627 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St
Dallas, TX 75219
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University