All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2627 Douglas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2627 Douglas Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:46 AM

2627 Douglas Avenue

2627 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2627 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Dallas, TX in the popular Oak Lawn area. This two story unit has been recently updated and has new kitchen appliances. The community is gated and has a pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
2627 Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 2627 Douglas Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2627 Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2627 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
No, 2627 Douglas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2627 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Douglas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2627 Douglas Avenue has a pool.
Does 2627 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2627 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St
Dallas, TX 75219
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University