Dallas, TX
2626 Frankford Rd
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

2626 Frankford Rd

2626 Frankford Road · No Longer Available
Location

2626 Frankford Road, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Carrollton/ Farmers Branch.

1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $839

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, 2 Hot Tubs, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 4 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, W/D rental($50/mo), Furnished units, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad#  571

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1021

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 Frankford Rd have any available units?
2626 Frankford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 Frankford Rd have?
Some of 2626 Frankford Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 Frankford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Frankford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Frankford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2626 Frankford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2626 Frankford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2626 Frankford Rd offers parking.
Does 2626 Frankford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 Frankford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Frankford Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2626 Frankford Rd has a pool.
Does 2626 Frankford Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 2626 Frankford Rd has accessible units.
Does 2626 Frankford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 Frankford Rd has units with dishwashers.

