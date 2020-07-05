All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2624 Mojave Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2624 Mojave Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

2624 Mojave Drive

2624 Mojave Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2624 Mojave Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home with lots of room. Attached garage was converted to a large master bedroom and full bath. This home sits on close to a half acre. Easy access to I20. Full size washer and electric dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Mojave Drive have any available units?
2624 Mojave Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2624 Mojave Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Mojave Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Mojave Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2624 Mojave Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2624 Mojave Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2624 Mojave Drive offers parking.
Does 2624 Mojave Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Mojave Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Mojave Drive have a pool?
No, 2624 Mojave Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2624 Mojave Drive have accessible units?
No, 2624 Mojave Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Mojave Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Mojave Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 Mojave Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 Mojave Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University