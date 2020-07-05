2624 Mojave Drive, Dallas, TX 75241 South East Dallas
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home with lots of room. Attached garage was converted to a large master bedroom and full bath. This home sits on close to a half acre. Easy access to I20. Full size washer and electric dryer connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2624 Mojave Drive have any available units?
2624 Mojave Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2624 Mojave Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Mojave Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.