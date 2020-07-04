All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:30 AM

2624 Inadale Ave

2624 Inadale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Inadale Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Property Amenities
A must see home. Beautiful place to call home. Recently remodeled. Everything is new. Gorgous wood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances. Large, beautiful landscaped backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Inadale Ave have any available units?
2624 Inadale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 Inadale Ave have?
Some of 2624 Inadale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Inadale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Inadale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Inadale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2624 Inadale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2624 Inadale Ave offer parking?
No, 2624 Inadale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2624 Inadale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624 Inadale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Inadale Ave have a pool?
No, 2624 Inadale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2624 Inadale Ave have accessible units?
No, 2624 Inadale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Inadale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 Inadale Ave has units with dishwashers.

