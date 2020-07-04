A must see home. Beautiful place to call home. Recently remodeled. Everything is new. Gorgous wood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances. Large, beautiful landscaped backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2624 Inadale Ave have any available units?
2624 Inadale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 Inadale Ave have?
Some of 2624 Inadale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Inadale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Inadale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.