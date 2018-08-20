All apartments in Dallas
2623 Hooper St

2623 Hooper Street · No Longer Available
Location

2623 Hooper Street, Dallas, TX 75215

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; vent hood; energy-efficient dishwasher; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; marble countertops in all baths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Hooper St have any available units?
2623 Hooper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 Hooper St have?
Some of 2623 Hooper St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Hooper St currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Hooper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Hooper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2623 Hooper St is pet friendly.
Does 2623 Hooper St offer parking?
No, 2623 Hooper St does not offer parking.
Does 2623 Hooper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 Hooper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Hooper St have a pool?
No, 2623 Hooper St does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Hooper St have accessible units?
No, 2623 Hooper St does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Hooper St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 Hooper St has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
