Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2621 San Medina Avenue
Last updated March 17 2019 at 1:22 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2621 San Medina Avenue
2621 San Medina Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2621 San Medina Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nice home. Ready to move in. No Pet Please
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2621 San Medina Avenue have any available units?
2621 San Medina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2621 San Medina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2621 San Medina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 San Medina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2621 San Medina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2621 San Medina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2621 San Medina Avenue offers parking.
Does 2621 San Medina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 San Medina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 San Medina Avenue have a pool?
No, 2621 San Medina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2621 San Medina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2621 San Medina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 San Medina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 San Medina Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 San Medina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 San Medina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
