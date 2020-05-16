Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2621 Abrams Road
Last updated June 16 2019 at 1:58 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2621 Abrams Road
2621 Abrams Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2621 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
Great 2nd story duplex with two beds and one bath. Plenty of storage space, central HVAC, gas range, and washer-dryer included. Walk to Whole Foods and Lakewood shopping center, won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2621 Abrams Road have any available units?
2621 Abrams Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2621 Abrams Road have?
Some of 2621 Abrams Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2621 Abrams Road currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Abrams Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Abrams Road pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Abrams Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2621 Abrams Road offer parking?
Yes, 2621 Abrams Road offers parking.
Does 2621 Abrams Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 Abrams Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Abrams Road have a pool?
No, 2621 Abrams Road does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Abrams Road have accessible units?
No, 2621 Abrams Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Abrams Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Abrams Road has units with dishwashers.
