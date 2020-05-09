Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
2619 Southland st
2619 Southland st
2619 Southland Street
Location
2619 Southland Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 bath House for Rent.
Call or Test Evelyn (214)866-5982
Rent $1150
Deposit $1150
central air heat
Washer dryer hookups
Call and Make an appointment. Evelyn (214)866-5982
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2619 Southland st have any available units?
2619 Southland st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2619 Southland st currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Southland st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Southland st pet-friendly?
No, 2619 Southland st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2619 Southland st offer parking?
No, 2619 Southland st does not offer parking.
Does 2619 Southland st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 Southland st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Southland st have a pool?
No, 2619 Southland st does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Southland st have accessible units?
No, 2619 Southland st does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Southland st have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 Southland st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 Southland st have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2619 Southland st has units with air conditioning.
