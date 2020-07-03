2 Bed 1 Bath for $800 with no deposit upfront with Rhino. This is a gated community with a laundry facility on site. Call today and schedule your tour! Don't miss out on this great property! $50 a month for water,sewer, and trash.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2618 Jeffries Street have?
Some of 2618 Jeffries Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 Jeffries Street currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Jeffries Street is not currently offering any rent specials.