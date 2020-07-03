2618 Jeffries Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 Bed 1 Bath for $800 with no deposit upfront with Rhino. This is a gated community with a laundry facility on site. Call today and schedule your tour! Don't miss out on this great property! $50 a month for water,sewer, and trash.