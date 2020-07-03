All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:23 PM

2618 Jeffries Street

Location

2618 Jeffries Street, Dallas, TX 75215

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath for $800 with no deposit upfront with Rhino. This is a gated community with a laundry facility on site. Call today and schedule your tour! Don't miss out on this great property! $50 a month for water,sewer, and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Jeffries Street have any available units?
2618 Jeffries Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 Jeffries Street have?
Some of 2618 Jeffries Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 Jeffries Street currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Jeffries Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Jeffries Street pet-friendly?
No, 2618 Jeffries Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2618 Jeffries Street offer parking?
Yes, 2618 Jeffries Street offers parking.
Does 2618 Jeffries Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 Jeffries Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Jeffries Street have a pool?
No, 2618 Jeffries Street does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Jeffries Street have accessible units?
No, 2618 Jeffries Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Jeffries Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 Jeffries Street has units with dishwashers.

