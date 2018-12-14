All apartments in Dallas
2611 Cedar Springs Rd
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:08 AM

2611 Cedar Springs Rd

2611 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5107376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Cedar Springs Rd have any available units?
2611 Cedar Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Cedar Springs Rd have?
Some of 2611 Cedar Springs Rd's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Cedar Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Cedar Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Cedar Springs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Cedar Springs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Cedar Springs Rd offer parking?
No, 2611 Cedar Springs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2611 Cedar Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Cedar Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Cedar Springs Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2611 Cedar Springs Rd has a pool.
Does 2611 Cedar Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 2611 Cedar Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Cedar Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Cedar Springs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

