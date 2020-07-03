Great larger 2 bed 1 bath home with hardwoods through, gas cooktop, refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Feeds into Geneva heights, J.L. Long and Woodrow Wilson High School. Short walk to Whole Foods and great dining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2611 Abrams Road have any available units?
2611 Abrams Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Abrams Road have?
Some of 2611 Abrams Road's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Abrams Road currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Abrams Road is not currently offering any rent specials.