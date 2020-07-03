All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
2611 Abrams Road
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:03 PM

2611 Abrams Road

2611 Abrams Road · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great larger 2 bed 1 bath home with hardwoods through, gas cooktop, refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Feeds into Geneva heights, J.L. Long and Woodrow Wilson High School. Short walk to Whole Foods and great dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Abrams Road have any available units?
2611 Abrams Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Abrams Road have?
Some of 2611 Abrams Road's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Abrams Road currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Abrams Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Abrams Road pet-friendly?
No, 2611 Abrams Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2611 Abrams Road offer parking?
No, 2611 Abrams Road does not offer parking.
Does 2611 Abrams Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 Abrams Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Abrams Road have a pool?
No, 2611 Abrams Road does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Abrams Road have accessible units?
No, 2611 Abrams Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Abrams Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Abrams Road does not have units with dishwashers.

