Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2610 Wilhurt Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2610 Wilhurt Ave
2610 Wilhurt Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2610 Wilhurt Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready to move in..... -
(RLNE4364823)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2610 Wilhurt Ave have any available units?
2610 Wilhurt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2610 Wilhurt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Wilhurt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Wilhurt Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Wilhurt Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2610 Wilhurt Ave offer parking?
No, 2610 Wilhurt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Wilhurt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Wilhurt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Wilhurt Ave have a pool?
No, 2610 Wilhurt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Wilhurt Ave have accessible units?
No, 2610 Wilhurt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Wilhurt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Wilhurt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Wilhurt Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Wilhurt Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
