Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2607 Grafton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2607 Grafton Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:51 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2607 Grafton Avenue
2607 Grafton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2607 Grafton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATED AND COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOUSE IN N. OAK CLIFF!! UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. NEW WOOD FLOORS. AVAILABLE NOW! FENCED YARD. SHED FOR STORAGE. ONE YEAR LEASE. $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2607 Grafton Avenue have any available units?
2607 Grafton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2607 Grafton Avenue have?
Some of 2607 Grafton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2607 Grafton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Grafton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Grafton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2607 Grafton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2607 Grafton Avenue offer parking?
No, 2607 Grafton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2607 Grafton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 Grafton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Grafton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2607 Grafton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Grafton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2607 Grafton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Grafton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 Grafton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75211
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
The Hudson
4805 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University