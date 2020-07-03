Rent Calculator
2606 Eugene St.
Last updated June 10 2019 at 4:49 AM

2606 Eugene St.
2606 Eugene Street
·
No Longer Available

2606 Eugene Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Deposit $1400
Central air.
Washer/Dryer Hoop-up
4-2 with AC, Washier/Dryer hookup
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2606 Eugene St. have any available units?
2606 Eugene St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2606 Eugene St. currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Eugene St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Eugene St. pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Eugene St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2606 Eugene St. offer parking?
No, 2606 Eugene St. does not offer parking.
Does 2606 Eugene St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2606 Eugene St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Eugene St. have a pool?
No, 2606 Eugene St. does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Eugene St. have accessible units?
No, 2606 Eugene St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Eugene St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Eugene St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 Eugene St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2606 Eugene St. has units with air conditioning.
