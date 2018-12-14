Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2602 Tolosa Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2602 Tolosa Drive
2602 Tolosa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2602 Tolosa Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom in Casa View. New flooring throughout. New kitchen cabinets, counter tops, appliances. New carpet to be installed in the bedrooms. Hall bathroom as been updated as well
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2602 Tolosa Drive have any available units?
2602 Tolosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2602 Tolosa Drive have?
Some of 2602 Tolosa Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2602 Tolosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Tolosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Tolosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Tolosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2602 Tolosa Drive offer parking?
No, 2602 Tolosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2602 Tolosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Tolosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Tolosa Drive have a pool?
No, 2602 Tolosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Tolosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2602 Tolosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Tolosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 Tolosa Drive has units with dishwashers.
