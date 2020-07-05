2602 Materhorn Drive

Back on Market. GREAT HOME WITH MANY UPDATES:NEW BLACK APPLIANCES*NEW GARAGE DOOR*TILE FLOORS*LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS*NEW INTERIOR PAINT*SHOWERS TILED*LARGE YARD WITH LARGE CONCRETE PATIO*BUILT IN BASKETBALL GOAL*OPEN FLOOR PLAN*PARK CLOSE BY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
