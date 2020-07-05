All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

2602 Materhorn Drive

2602 Materhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Materhorn Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Back on Market. GREAT HOME WITH MANY UPDATES:NEW BLACK APPLIANCES*NEW GARAGE DOOR*TILE FLOORS*LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS*NEW INTERIOR PAINT*SHOWERS TILED*LARGE YARD WITH LARGE CONCRETE PATIO*BUILT IN BASKETBALL GOAL*OPEN FLOOR PLAN*PARK CLOSE BY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Materhorn Drive have any available units?
2602 Materhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 Materhorn Drive have?
Some of 2602 Materhorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Materhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Materhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Materhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Materhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2602 Materhorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Materhorn Drive offers parking.
Does 2602 Materhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Materhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Materhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 2602 Materhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Materhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2602 Materhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Materhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 Materhorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

