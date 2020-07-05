2602 Kings Road

Amenities

This historic property has been made new again! The charm and craftsmanship of a restored building, with the freshness and security of a complete renovation. Including all new electrical, plumbing, mechanical, and structural systems, as well as modern efficiencies of appliances and energy-saving updates like foam insulation and double-pane windows. Great Live and Work Opportunity Old-world charm meets modern luxury. Features include Original hardwoods, separate office or den, and a large bedroom with double closet huge living dining area with 1.5 bath makes it perfect for entertaining Studio 1 is $2700.00 Studio 2 $2750.00. Will reduce if leased together.