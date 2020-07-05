All apartments in Dallas
2602 Kings Road
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:22 AM

2602 Kings Road

2602 Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Kings Road, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This historic property has been made new again! The charm and craftsmanship of a restored building, with the freshness and security of a complete renovation. Including all new electrical, plumbing, mechanical, and structural systems, as well as modern efficiencies of appliances and energy-saving updates like foam insulation and double-pane windows. Great Live and Work Opportunity Old-world charm meets modern luxury. Features include Original hardwoods, separate office or den, and a large bedroom with double closet huge living dining area with 1.5 bath makes it perfect for entertaining Studio 1 is $2700.00 Studio 2 $2750.00. Will reduce if leased together.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Kings Road have any available units?
2602 Kings Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 Kings Road have?
Some of 2602 Kings Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Kings Road currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Kings Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Kings Road pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Kings Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2602 Kings Road offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Kings Road offers parking.
Does 2602 Kings Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Kings Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Kings Road have a pool?
No, 2602 Kings Road does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Kings Road have accessible units?
No, 2602 Kings Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Kings Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 Kings Road has units with dishwashers.

