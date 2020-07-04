Rent Calculator
Last updated December 31 2019 at 7:23 AM
1 of 8
2588 N Houston S
2588 N Houston St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2588 N Houston St, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Viking Stainless-Steel Appliances Patagonia Granite Fireplaces * Wine Dispensers * Custom Ceiling Treatments Ceiling Accent Detail * Butlers Pantry * Ice Machine * Motorized UV-Resistant Window Shades
(RLNE5426981)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2588 N Houston S have any available units?
2588 N Houston S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2588 N Houston S have?
Some of 2588 N Houston S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2588 N Houston S currently offering any rent specials?
2588 N Houston S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2588 N Houston S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2588 N Houston S is pet friendly.
Does 2588 N Houston S offer parking?
Yes, 2588 N Houston S offers parking.
Does 2588 N Houston S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2588 N Houston S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2588 N Houston S have a pool?
Yes, 2588 N Houston S has a pool.
Does 2588 N Houston S have accessible units?
No, 2588 N Houston S does not have accessible units.
Does 2588 N Houston S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2588 N Houston S has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
